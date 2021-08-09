Akufo-Addo’s govt handling of the cedi has been the best in the 4th Republic - Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia made these remarks when he addressed a regional seminar of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON) on 7th August, 2021, at the University of Cape Coast.

He praised the Central Bank for the yeoman’s role it has played and continues to play to keep the cedi in check, saying ““I doff my hat to the Central Bank for the work that they are doing in the management of the exchange rate. Cumulatively, from the beginning of the year to date, the exchange rate has depreciated by 0.6% against the US dollar, but it has appreciated by 3.6% against the Euro.”

Pulse Ghana

He intimated that, notwithstanding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country is witnessing one of the lowest interest rates on record, in about two decades.

He noted that inflation, which at the heart of the pandemic, was around 11.8 % dropped to 7.1% in May, 2021 before inching up to 7.8% as at June, 2021.