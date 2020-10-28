He will be taking over from Mr. Alhassan Andani, who retires 30 November 2020.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the bank said Mr. Kwamina Asomaning has been a long-serving senior executive and Corporate and Investment Banking Head in Mr. Andani’s team for the past 10 years.

"Andani, as Chief Executive since 2006, transformed Stanbic Bank from a fledgling tier 3 bank into a profitable and highly regarded tier 1 bank, through vibrant, visionary and values-driven leadership," the statement said.

"Kwamina came to Stanbic Bank from Goldman Sachs where he was a Vice President – Leveraged Finance. Congratulations to Kwamina Asomaning and Alhassan Andani."

Since joining the bank in 2010, Asomaning has been involved in the strategic and day-to-day management oversight for the bank’s Corporate Banking, Global Markets, Transactional Banking, and Investment Banking business units. His remit includes client origination and strategy, asset allocation, and short and long-term funding.

Mr. Asomaning is a board member of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Stanbic Investment Management Services Limited and Chirano Gold Mines Limited. He holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School. He is a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA).

Previously, he served as Vice President, Leveraged Finance at Goldman Sachs between 2006 and 2009, and Associate, High-Yield Credit Research at JPMorgan Chase in the period 2004 – 2006.