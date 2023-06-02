ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

All Surfline sims have been deleted from the central database – NCA

Evans Annang

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database.

Surfline Ghana
Surfline Ghana

The move by the NCA comes months after the company was hit by serious financial difficulties leaving customers in limbo. Consequently, the company has shut down its data centre.

Recommended articles

In a brief statement on its website, the NCA encouraged people who had Surfline SIM Cards and had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs to register another SIM card if they desired.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce to the public that, the Authority has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database.

“Subscribers who hitherto had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs with the addition of their Surfline SIMs, will now be able to link additional SIMs to their Ghana Cards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCA also promised to protect the interest of all Surfline customers and users of the various telecom services in the country.

Director General of the NCA; Joe Anokye
Director General of the NCA; Joe Anokye ece-auto-gen

“We also wish to reaffirm our unrelenting commitment to protect the interest of Surfline customers and all users of telecommunications services in Ghana.”

The decision to remove all Surfline SIMs from the central database also comes a day after some 9 million unregistered SIM cards were deactivated by telecommunication firms in Ghana.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500