All Surfline sims have been deleted from the central database – NCA

In a brief statement on its website, the NCA encouraged people who had Surfline SIM Cards and had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs to register another SIM card if they desired.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce to the public that, the Authority has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database.

“Subscribers who hitherto had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs with the addition of their Surfline SIMs, will now be able to link additional SIMs to their Ghana Cards.”

The NCA also promised to protect the interest of all Surfline customers and users of the various telecom services in the country.

“We also wish to reaffirm our unrelenting commitment to protect the interest of Surfline customers and all users of telecommunications services in Ghana.”