Anglogold Ashanti mining pit caves in; one feared dead

Authors:

Evans Effah

A staff of Anglogold Ashanti in Obuasi has allegedly died after an underground pit caved in.

According to a report by Citi News, a number of workers of the company were trapped in the mine in the unfortunate incident which occured on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Workers of the mining company who spoke to Citi News on anonymity revealed that four persons working for Underground Mining Alliance, UMA, a company contracted by Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine, were trapped underground.

They opined that when the leader of the group who was ahead of them went further deep, there was an unusual sound as the pit caved in.

“The three persons behind him were able to escape, while a search party has been deployed to find the one person who went further deep.”

Meanwhile, the management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, says it is still gathering more information on the incident.

This is not the first time a mining pit had caved on miners in Ghana.

