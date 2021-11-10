Angry youth attack Qnet office in Ashanti Region

The outraged youth allege the presence of Qnet Independent Representatives and hundreds of the victims have increased crime in the area.

The Starr FM report revealed that the angry youth allegedly assaulted the Qnet agents with one person sustaining a knife injury.

It took the timely intervention of the police in the area to avert the bloodbath and arson attacks on the Qnet office.

One of the irate youth was arrested and detained at the police station.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at about 7:00 am, the irate youth wielding machetes, sticks, and clubs massed up in front of Nkenkaasu Police station to demand the release of their colleague from custody but were resisted by the armed police officers who mounted a barricade.

The Qnet agents have temporarily closed down the office.

The Assemblymember for the Area, Mustapha Seidu Mohammed told Starr News, he was facilitating a stakeholder meeting between the Community, Police and Qnet officials to resolve the feud.

He explained that Qnet started operating in the community a year and half ago having introduced themselves to him, the traditional rulers, and the Police.

The attack on Qnet office comes few days after government cautioned desperate job seekers to be cautious of the activities of QNET, an international e-commerce based direct selling company .

Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, November 7,2021, said “Victims are lured into lucrative non-existing jobs but end up entrapped in the operations of a network marketing company, QNET. Upon arrival in these countries, the victims are stripped off their valuables, held hostage under squalid conditions and forced to commit to QNET services by signing a contract under duress. The only way for victims to gain their freedom is to be compelled to lure others into the business,” she said.