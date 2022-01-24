Appiatse explosion victims receive GH¢2m cheque from Ghana Gas

According to the company, the donation is to aid the victims with their needs as they recover.

The cheque was presented to the victims at St. Michael’s Parish Hall at Bogoso. Dr. Ben Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas said they will be on standby to provide more support if need be.

“This was and is a very tragic incident… So we are here basically to lend our support both emotionally and financially. Today, we are donating seed money of two million Ghana cedis to help alleviate some of the problems that the municipality is facing. We also pledge that we will be here to support the recovery efforts in terms of medical expenses and emotional trials that have come and even also support infrastructure.”

“Today, we are here because we find ourselves as a corporate citizen in this corridor. One of our transmission lines is not too far from here. It passes through Prestea to Kumasi and so we are very much part of this community…,” he added.

The cheque was received by the Prestea Bogoso Municipal Chief Executive Dr. Isaac Dsmani. He pledged that all donations both material and money, will be used strictly on the victims.

“We want to thank the CEO of Ghana Gas for giving us this GH¢2 million. On behalf of the Chiefs and people we say we are grateful.”