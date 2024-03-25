Bank of Ghana maintains policy rate at 29%

Dr. Addison highlighted several key factors influencing the decision, stating, "External sector conditions remain positive with improving reserve buffers. The exchange rate came under strong pressure in the first few months of the year. The banking sector remains stable despite the elevated credit rates."

He continued that most of the outstanding banks have met more than two-thirds of the required capitalization over a three-year period within one year as of the end of 2023. Fiscal policy implementation so far has been consistent with targets under the IMF support programme.

"Banks' liquidity and profitability positions have continued to improve. Out of the total of 23 banks, more than half have fully capitalized and have no need for recapitalization," he added.

Speaking on fiscal policy, Dr. Addison noted that "Although the primary fiscal balance target for 2023 was attained, the fiscal assessment is made on a commitment basis and vigilant to ensure commitment control is effective in 2024.

"From 2023, the pace of inflation has slowed in the first two months of the year. The latest inflation forecast suggests a slightly elevated profile."

He indicated that the Bank of Ghana expects an early completion of recapitalisation efforts will lead to more resilience of the banking sector and position it to provide stronger support for real sector recovery.