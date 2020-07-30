According to the Association, customers are obliged to be in face masks as well the shields and wearing only the shields won’t be accepted.

In a statement, the Association said this is in line with protecting its staff and customers from contracting the Coronavirus COVID-19.

“As an association, we have in the interest of our staff, customers, service providers and all other users of our facilities implemented enhanced COVID-19 protocols to make our banking environment safe and compliant with COVID-19 related workplace guidelines,” the statement read.

Banking hall

The Bank said this has become necessary considering that some persons have started wearing Face shields instead of face masks which is considered to be much safer.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the West African College of Surgeons, in light of emerging scientific releases, have in a statement advised the public against the use of face shields alone as it does not provide the needed protection against COVID-19 given the potential airborne spread of the virus.