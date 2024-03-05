BoG suspends forex trading licences of GT Bank and FBN Bank

In a statement issued by the Central Bank, it was emphasized that the suspension is temporary and the licences will be restored at the end of the one-month period, provided that the banks demonstrate effective controls to ensure strict adherence to foreign exchange market regulations.

The BoG further cautioned all foreign exchange market players to strictly adhere to applicable forex market regulations and guidelines to avoid facing similar consequences.

The regulatory body remains committed to maintaining the integrity and stability of the foreign exchange market, ensuring fair and transparent practices among financial institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This action underscores the BoG's commitment to upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding the interests of consumers and the financial system as a whole.