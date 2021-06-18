BoG warns banks to abolish Savings Account charges and 6 other unfair charges

They are;

1 Credit Insurance Premium Overcharges,

2 Maintenance fees on Savings Account,

3 Over the counter (OTC) withdrawal charges,

4 Change of ownership of collateral documents,

5 Application of interest on penal charges,

6 Quotation of monthly interest rates on credit facilities

7 Third party deposit/withdrawal violations

“The Bank of Ghana has observed with concern, a trend where some Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) impose certain fees and charges on customers. These practices are deemed to be unfair, inappropriate and detrimental to the financial inclusion agenda and the protection of customers’ interest,” the statement.

For instance, on the maintenance fees on Savings Accounts the Bank of Ghana (BoG) said it “has noted that the application of such fees has driven a number of savings accounts into debit and in so doing, eroded the deposits of vulnerable depositors who would generally expect their savings accounts to earn interest.

“This practice is detrimental to financial inclusion and negates the gains of the financial literacy programmes geared towards promoting personal savings. Banks and SDIs are directed to desist from charging account Maintenance fees on savings accounts. This ban, however, does not include charges for services provided by banks and SDIs with the explicit prior subscription by customers.”

On credit insurance premium overcharges, the BoG said, “while the Bank of Ghana acknowledges the importance of this practice as a loss mitigating norm in credit management, a number of banks and SDIs take advantage, to overprice the premiums charged to customers, resulting in the increased cost of borrowing.

“Banks and SDIs are directed to desist from premium overcharges and to adhere strictly to the following: Banks and SDIs that opt to use their predetermined insurance companies to underwrite borrowers’ loans, shall apply the same premium charged by the underwriting company to borrowers.