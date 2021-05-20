RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

BoG licenses Obsidian Achernar, 17 others as primary dealers in government bonds

Evans Effah

Ghanaian-owned brokerage firm, Obsidian Achernar, has been licensed by the Bank of Ghana as one of the Primary Dealers (PDs) of government bonds for the country.

Obsidian Achernar was commissioned by the central bank, along with 17 other reputable financial institutions including Absa Bank, Stanbic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Their appointment follows an invitation by the Ministry of Finance for banks and other financial agencies to apply to be PDs and Bond Market Specialists (BMSs).

Obsidian Achernar is currently the only brokerage firm that has been approved by the Central Bank to operate as a Primary Dealer and FX Broker.

A statement from the firm described the appointment by the BoG as “a significant and tangible vote of confidence in our firm by the regulator.”

“It bears testament to our years of commitment to supporting business growth on the continent by providing our clients with a bespoke range of outstanding financial services,” the company said.

