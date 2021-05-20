BoG licenses Obsidian Achernar, 17 others as primary dealers in government bonds

Their appointment follows an invitation by the Ministry of Finance for banks and other financial agencies to apply to be PDs and Bond Market Specialists (BMSs).

Obsidian Achernar is currently the only brokerage firm that has been approved by the Central Bank to operate as a Primary Dealer and FX Broker.

A statement from the firm described the appointment by the BoG as “a significant and tangible vote of confidence in our firm by the regulator.”