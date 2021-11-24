BoG raises policy rate to 14.5 per cent

It said the headline inflation had risen consistently from the low of 7.5 per cent in May 2021 to 11.0 per cent in October, driven by both food and non-food price increases.

The statement said all the Bank’s core measures of inflation had increased, indicating broad-based underlying inflation pressures, with the potential of de-anchoring inflation expectations.

“Currently, headline inflation is above the upper limit of the medium-term target band and the Committee noted significant risks to the inflation outlook,” it said.

These risks include rising global inflation, high energy prices, uncertainties surrounding food prices and investor behaviour.

The Committee noted that these elevated inflationary risks required prompt policy action to re-anchor inflation expectations to safeguard the central bank’s price stability objective.

The statement said the global economy had continued to recover but the intensity of supply constraints, including slack in the labour markets and shortages in intermediate goods, has moderated the pace of growth.

It said overall, the risk to the near-term global outlook is tilted to the downside in the wake of the resurgence in Covid-19 transmission rates in some advanced countries and premature monetary policy normalization due to persistent price pressures.

The statement said the increasing concern about the strength of the recovery and the stronger US dollar has exerted currency pressures in some emerging market and frontier economies.

In the domestic economy, the recovery in the real sector was progressing at a steady pace.

It said high-frequency economic indicators reflected increased momentum in the pace of economic activity, close to pre-pandemic levels.

The statement said consumer and business sentiments had turned around, driven by perceived improvements in economic prospects, although consumers expressed concerns about current household finances.