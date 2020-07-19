According to Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Mensah died on Friday after a short illness.

A notice to members of the Association from its president Alhassan Andani said:

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorry that I on behalf of the Family of Mr D. K Mensah announce the passing of our beloved colleague.

The sad event happened yesterday (Friday )

I have on behalf of council spoken to Mrs Mensah and his son Eugene Mensah to convey our condolences and assurance of support to the family during this difficult time.

Let us all remember DK and his family in our prayers.”

D.K Mensah's tenure at the Ghana Bankers Asociation

It was recently announced that Mr Mensah will retire this year after years of service with the Association.

In his position as CEO of the Ghana Bankers Association, he was in charge of the day to day management of its Secretariat and also liaised between all licensed banks and all other stakeholders including the West African Bankers Association, government, and the Bank of Ghana.

The Association appointed then former Chief Executive of UMB, John Awuah as the Deputy Chief Executive, who was to eventually succeed Mr D.K. Mensah when he retires.