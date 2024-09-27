Accra faces critical LPG shortage as stations run dry, marketers warn of shutdowns

LPG marketers are warning that if the situation is not resolved promptly, it could result in the closure of petrol stations across the country, which would have far-reaching effects on daily life. Several stations that still have LPG are overwhelmed by demand, causing long queues and intensifying the supply crisis.

Gabriel Kumi, Vice President of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association (LPGMA), raised concerns in an interview with Channel One News, stating that the situation is worsening. "As of this morning, around 70% of LPG outlets in the Greater Accra area are out of gas. If this continues, we expect the figure to reach 80%, and all outlets in the region could run dry by tomorrow," Kumi explained. He emphasised that unless supply from Bulk Oil Distributors improves, widespread closures of petrol stations could happen by the weekend.

Residents affected by the shortage are urging authorities to intervene quickly. The disruption has particularly impacted households and businesses that rely on LPG for cooking and other essential services.

In response to these concerns, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has insisted that the issue has been addressed. However, scepticism remains among both consumers and industry players, who believe more needs to be done to restore normal supply.