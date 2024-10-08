Easy step-by-step ways to reverse a wrong mobile money transaction in Ghana

Here are detailed procedures for reversing erroneous transactions across different telecoms, allowing you to manage these situations with confidence and ease.

Reversal on MTN Mobile Money

Report to MTN Ghana Customer Care

If you realise that you have transferred money to the wrong number, you can call MTN support services to retrieve your funds. To do so, follow these steps:

Call 100 within 15 days of making the erroneous transaction. Select your preferred language. Choose Mobile Money. Choose Incorrect Mobile Money Transactions. Select Speak with an Agent. Explain your issue and ensure you provide the details of the intended recipient’s account, the wrong recipient’s account, and the exact amount involved.

After submitting your request, MTN will investigate the matter and notify you of the outcome within 15 days. If the recipient acknowledges receiving the money in error, the funds will be credited back to your account.

Person-to-Person Transfer

If calling customer care seems cumbersome, you can opt for a direct approach. This involves contacting the person you mistakenly sent the money to and persuading them to return the funds. The effectiveness of this method largely depends on the recipient’s honesty and willingness to comply. Here are the steps:

Use the number in your transaction message to call the recipient. Politely inform them of the mistake and provide details of the intended recipient. Remain calm and composed throughout the conversation to avoid accusations of fraud. Ask the recipient to check their mobile money account for confirmation. If they acknowledge receipt, kindly request that they reverse the funds.

In some cases, offering a small tip may encourage the recipient to return your money. However, this gesture is entirely optional.

Visit a Nearby Office

Another option is to visit an MTN office or an authorised mobile money agent. Ensure you report the issue within 30 days of the transaction to qualify for a reversal. Upon arrival, provide the exact amount sent and the recipient's number. Once your claim is submitted, an investigation will take place, and if approved, the reversal process will begin. This typically takes up to 15 days, and you will receive a confirmation once the transaction is reversed.

How to Reverse MoMo on Telecel: A Step-by-Step Guide

Use Telecel's Self-Reversal Option

Telecel offers a self-reversal feature, allowing you to reverse transactions independently without contacting customer support. Simply dial *120# and navigate to the Transactions or My Account section. Select the Self-Reversal option and choose the incorrect transaction to reverse.

This option is most effective if the recipient has not yet withdrawn the funds. Once initiated, Telecel will refund the money to your MoMo wallet if the funds remain accessible.

Use Telecel's AI-Powered Reversal System

To reverse a transaction using TERi, Telecel’s AI system, log in to the Telecel app. Navigate to the TERi section and select Reverse Money. Provide the transaction ID and amount you wish to reverse. Confirm the request and wait for a status update. If issues arise, contact customer support for assistance.

Contact Telecel Customer Care

If the self-reversal and TERi options do not work, you can manually report the issue by calling 100. Provide details such as the transaction ID and the wrong recipient’s number. Telecel will investigate and attempt to reverse the transaction, provided the recipient has not withdrawn the funds.

Visit a Telecel Service Centre

For in-person assistance, visit a Telecel Service Centre with identification and proof of the transaction. The staff will escalate your complaint and assist you in the reversal process, ensuring dedicated support to resolve your issue.

Reversal on AirtelTigo

Self-Reversal

AirtelTigo provides a self-reversal option through its ATMoney service. Simply dial 1108# and select option 5 to initiate the reversal. This allows you to address the issue promptly without contacting customer service.

Reporting to Customer Care

You can also reverse a transaction by calling 121 from your AirtelTigo line. Be prepared to provide the transaction ID, the incorrect recipient number, the amount sent, and the date and time of the transaction. The customer service team will guide you through the process.

Visit a Nearby Office

For in-person assistance, visit an AirtelTigo office with proof of identity and transaction details. The staff will help escalate the matter if necessary, providing a swift resolution.

Important Details for Reversing a Mistaken Transaction

When visiting a telecommunications office to reverse a mistaken transaction, ensure you have the following information ready:

Transaction ID

Amount sent

Incorrect recipient number

Verified national identification