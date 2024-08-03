I started business with just GH¢1 capital - Owner of Tobinco Group of Companies

According to him, a Muslim named Alhaji Baba introduced him to the pharmaceutical business. With effort and consistent investment and practice, he succeeded.

“Selling medicine was introduced to me by a Muslim called Alhaji Baba. In those days, he lived behind our house, and there was no street connecting to his house for cars to pass, so my sibling and I used to assist him in carrying his stuff home anytime he returned from town. That is how we became friends.

“Shortly after I completed basic school, I had made GH¢1 from selling P.K. and other things. Note, I am not talking about GH¢1 in today’s value; I am talking about it as in 1984,” Tobbin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing inspiration from the Muslim businessman, young Tobbin decided to venture into pharmaceuticals, marking the beginning of his affluence.

“So, I informed Alhaji Baba that I had made one cedi from my sales and was not sure I could continue with secondary education. I asked him what I could do with my one cedi. He then bought some medicines for me to sell, and that is how it all started,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

Tobbin singled out the brothers of Ernest Bediako Sampong, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemist Limited, for special mention, acknowledging the guidance and assistance he received from them during the initial stages of his journey into the pharmaceutical industry.

“I received so much assistance from the brothers of Ernest Chemist. They helped me immensely. They sold drugs to me, sometimes even on credit. The Ernest Chemist brothers really assisted me in becoming who I am now.”

ADVERTISEMENT