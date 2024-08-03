I started business with just GH¢1 capital - Owner of Tobinco Group of Companies

The well-known affluent man shared his story in an interview with Zionfelix, indicating that the Tobinco Group of Companies did not become a household name in the pharmaceutical industry by chance.
Samuel Amo Tobbin, the founder and Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, has recounted how he started his pharmaceutical business with a humble beginning of just GH¢1 capital but managed to achieve significant success in the industry.
According to him, a Muslim named Alhaji Baba introduced him to the pharmaceutical business. With effort and consistent investment and practice, he succeeded.
“Selling medicine was introduced to me by a Muslim called Alhaji Baba. In those days, he lived behind our house, and there was no street connecting to his house for cars to pass, so my sibling and I used to assist him in carrying his stuff home anytime he returned from town. That is how we became friends.
“Shortly after I completed basic school, I had made GH¢1 from selling P.K. and other things. Note, I am not talking about GH¢1 in today’s value; I am talking about it as in 1984,” Tobbin said.
Drawing inspiration from the Muslim businessman, young Tobbin decided to venture into pharmaceuticals, marking the beginning of his affluence.
“So, I informed Alhaji Baba that I had made one cedi from my sales and was not sure I could continue with secondary education. I asked him what I could do with my one cedi. He then bought some medicines for me to sell, and that is how it all started,” he added.
Tobbin singled out the brothers of Ernest Bediako Sampong, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemist Limited, for special mention, acknowledging the guidance and assistance he received from them during the initial stages of his journey into the pharmaceutical industry.
“I received so much assistance from the brothers of Ernest Chemist. They helped me immensely. They sold drugs to me, sometimes even on credit. The Ernest Chemist brothers really assisted me in becoming who I am now.”
Tobinco Pharmaceuticals is now one of the prestigious companies operating in and contributing immensely to Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry, creating jobs for the citizens of the country. Tobinco Group of Companies is also heavily involved in the real estate sector, contributing to the housing challenges of the country.