Twellium Industries is creating job opportunities for Ghanaians through McBerry Biscuits and Confectioneries

With a diverse portfolio of over 60 products, including favorites such as the Alpha Cracker, Lovan Chocolate Wafer, and Oxford Digestive, McBerry® has become a household name across Ghana and beyond. The company's commitment to quality and variety has earned it a loyal customer base and enabled it to export its products to over 15 African countries, showcasing Ghanaian manufacturing excellence on the global stage.
Twellium Industrial Company Limited, the driving force behind the beloved McBerry® Biscuits and Confectioneries, continues to make significant strides in job creation and economic development in Ghana. Since its inception in 2019, McBerry® has not only delighted consumers with its wide array of high-quality confectioneries but also played a crucial role in providing employment opportunities for Ghanaians.
"Twellium Industries is dedicated to not only delivering delicious and high-quality products but also to supporting the economic growth of Ghana," said Mr. Hussein Kesserwani, CEO at Twellium Industries. "We are proud to create job opportunities that empower individuals and strengthen our communities."
McBerry®'s state-of-the-art facilities feature 11 production lines equipped with cutting-edge machinery from renowned manufacturers like GEA®, Tonelli®, and Imaforni®. These advanced facilities, with a total capacity of 7,000 MT/month and 100% plant utilization, have established McBerry® as the largest Biscuit and Confectionery Company in Ghana and West Africa. The company's dedication to precision and consistency in production has set new standards for excellence in the industry.
In recognition of its outstanding contributions to the confectionery manufacturing sector, McBerry® has been awarded the title of Best Confectionery Producing Company at the Ghana Manufacturing Awards for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023. This accolade underscores the company's leadership and innovation in the industry.
Beyond its commitment to quality, Twellium Industries prioritizes safety and compliance. All McBerry® products are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities and authorized by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA). The facilities also hold prestigious certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, and Halal Certification, reinforcing the brand's international recognition and commitment to the highest standards.
As McBerry® continues to grow and expand, so does its impact on local communities. The company's operations have generated numerous job opportunities for Ghanaians, contributing to the nation's economic development and providing stable employment for many families.
As McBerry® Biscuits and Confectioneries continue to push the boundaries of quality product manufacturing, Twellium Industries remains steadfast in its mission to delight consumers while fostering economic prosperity in Ghana.
About Twellium Industrial Company Limited: Twellium Industrial Company Limited is a leading manufacturer of beverages and confectioneries in Ghana. The company's flagship product, McBerry® Biscuits and Confectioneries, has become synonymous with quality and innovation in the industry. With a commitment to excellence and community development, Twellium Industries continues to make a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy.