Twellium Industries is creating job opportunities for Ghanaians through McBerry Biscuits and Confectioneries

"Twellium Industries is dedicated to not only delivering delicious and high-quality products but also to supporting the economic growth of Ghana," said Mr. Hussein Kesserwani, CEO at Twellium Industries. "We are proud to create job opportunities that empower individuals and strengthen our communities."

McBerry®'s state-of-the-art facilities feature 11 production lines equipped with cutting-edge machinery from renowned manufacturers like GEA®, Tonelli®, and Imaforni®. These advanced facilities, with a total capacity of 7,000 MT/month and 100% plant utilization, have established McBerry® as the largest Biscuit and Confectionery Company in Ghana and West Africa. The company's dedication to precision and consistency in production has set new standards for excellence in the industry.

In recognition of its outstanding contributions to the confectionery manufacturing sector, McBerry® has been awarded the title of Best Confectionery Producing Company at the Ghana Manufacturing Awards for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023. This accolade underscores the company's leadership and innovation in the industry.

Beyond its commitment to quality, Twellium Industries prioritizes safety and compliance. All McBerry® products are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities and authorized by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA). The facilities also hold prestigious certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, and Halal Certification, reinforcing the brand's international recognition and commitment to the highest standards.

As McBerry® continues to grow and expand, so does its impact on local communities. The company's operations have generated numerous job opportunities for Ghanaians, contributing to the nation's economic development and providing stable employment for many families.

As McBerry® Biscuits and Confectioneries continue to push the boundaries of quality product manufacturing, Twellium Industries remains steadfast in its mission to delight consumers while fostering economic prosperity in Ghana.

