Engen Ghana clinches dual honours at Ghana Club 100 and Ghana Oil & Gas Awards.

Founded in 1998, EGL has navigated challenges, adapted to market fluctuations, and consistently delivered outstanding results, solidifying its place among the industry's elite.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, Brent Nartey, the Managing Director of EGL, who graciously accepted the award at the exclusive ceremony, mentioned that the ability to weather economic downturns and capitalise on market opportunities has contributed to its enduring success.

Adding to the accolades of Friday, December 8, EGL also shone at the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, clinching the "Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Downstream - 2023" title, Georgette Quarmyne, the Corporate Communications Manager, received the award on behalf of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In a brief interview with Pulse Ghana, she stated that the CSR nod acknowledges EGL’s dedication to ethical business practices and community development, which has garnered widespread acclaim.

These well-deserved accolades mark a significant milestone for EGL as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee this year, continues to shape the energy industry, and sets a benchmark for others to follow. After 25 years in the country, these awards reflect Engen Ghana Limited's continuous commitment to excellence, innovation, and corporate responsibility in the dynamic business environment of Ghana.

The company stands proud among the key contributors to the nation's economic growth and development.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to learn more about Engen 'Ghana's business operations and impactful initiatives in Ghana.