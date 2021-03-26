Explainer: Agyapa was created by Parliament

It is therefore misleading for a section of the public including some Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to create the impression that Agyapa was deliberately created by a few people to benefit them at the expense of the nation.

At his vetting, Minister-designate for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, gave the assurance that the new Mineral Royalty Transaction (Agyapa) to be re-submitted to Parliament intends to build a national consensus in the interest of the nation.

He said it would address all the concerns of the relevant stakeholders and receive input from the Legislative House.

"Imagine we have this Royalty Company, which in 20 to 30 years becomes a $30 billion company, which we will have 50 per cent stake...imagine putting this balance sheet to the Bank of Ghana, you literally have a reserve currency that changes your economy," Mr Ofori-Atta stated.

The Akufo-Addo-led Government in 2020 suspended the Mineral Royalty transaction as a result of public outcry and criticisms of lacking transparency and broad consultation.