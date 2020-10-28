Since the country will be going into a general election in December, the budget is expected to be tentative depending on who wins.

In the event the governing party wins this year’s election, the government is expected to implement all the content of the budget statement as well as present the rest of the budget to cover the entire year.

Ken Ofori-Atta

Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to announce key decisions including measures to resuscitate the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minority in Parliament has tasked the Minister to present to Ghanaians the true state of the economy which they claim has been managed recklessly under the NPP government.