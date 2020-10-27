According to the General Manager of MobileMoney Limited, Eli Hini, agents of MTN MoMo will benefit from the scheme.

He noted that the insurance scheme will cover theft, injury among others, and also give the agnates the peace of mind to go about their business soundly.

The insurance scheme is the first of its kind in Ghana is underwritten by Enterprise Life, while GG&B Brokers serves as the broker.

On her part, Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Madam Jacqueline Benyi described the launch of the scheme as historic.

“With this scheme, the financial burden of the MoMo agents has been transferred to Enterprise Life,” she stated.

The Executive Chairman of GG&B Brokers, Madam Ama Bawuah said the introduction of the scheme is a very innovative and thoughtful action taken by MobileMoney Limited.

As the broker of the scheme, GG&B Brokers would ensure that the processes are smooth and transparent for all parties in the scheme, she assured.

Meanwhile, MTN Ghana says the company in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service has arrested 50 MoMo fraudsters since the beginning of the year 2020. These cases according to him are currently being handled by the police and the courts.

MTN has thus assured customers that they would continue to improve and strengthen the security of the MoMo platform to make it secure at all times.