Fuel prices surge in Ghana, reaching 14 Cedis per litre

Effective April 4, 2024, GOIL has set petrol and diesel prices at GH¢14.15 per litre and GH¢14.74 per litre, respectively. This adjustment comes amidst concerns raised by industry experts, such as Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), who anticipates a further surge in fuel prices during the upcoming petroleum pricing window.

Nana Amoasi VII criticized the suspension of the levy, highlighting its failure to stabilize fuel prices in the past and warning of a potential double increase in prices. He emphasized the impact of global and domestic market dynamics on fuel pricing, expressing disappointment in the lack of clarity surrounding the NPA's decision to reverse the levy suspension.

With historical instances of fuel prices reaching as high as GH¢18 per litre in 2022, the current situation raises concerns about the financial burden on consumers and the broader implications for the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT