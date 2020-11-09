Mr. Adomakoh, an astute banker, replaces Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, who ended his tenure of office as the MD of GCB Bank in September 2020 after more than three years in that position.

Prior to his appointment, Kofi was the Director & Global Head, Project, and Asset-Based Finance of the African Export-Import Bank headquartered in Cairo. He brings to this role, over 25 years of banking experience within Africa;15 of which have been at executive management levels.

Kofi has held many leadership roles including Executive Director, Corporate & Institutional Banking at Barclays Bank Ghana Limited (now ABSA Bank Ghana Limited) and Head of Institutional Banking Group at Ecobank Ghana Limited.

Kofi holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, majoring in Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon. He had his Ordinary and Advanced Levels education at the St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.

According to the GCB Board, the appointment of Mr. Adomakoh is a major milestone in the Bank’s transformation agenda to become a world-class bank with proactiveness in solving client needs.

The Board also expressed belief in the new MD, citing his extensive international leadership experience, expertise in global financial markets, combined with his deep understanding of the Ghanaian market will be invaluable to the success of the Bank’s transformation journey and further strengthen its position in growing market share, revenue and profits.

On his part, the new GCB MD said: “I am greatly honoured and excited to be joining GCB Bank at this time to contribute to the transformation agenda and lead the bank to dominate the market. GCB Bank has a large clientele and strong balance sheet which uniquely positions it as a strong and formidable Ghanaian bank providing support to businesses and individuals.

“As industry evolves through technological innovation and advancement, I believe GCB Bank is in a pole position to provide cost effective and world-class digital banking solutions. I am passionately committed to placing our clients at the centre of everything we do and look forward to working closely with the Board, senior leadership team, and all employees of the Bank.”