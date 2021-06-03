GCB Bank reduces interest on personal loans to cushion clients

The bank also granted a two-month moratorium on both principal and interest repayment and increased loan tenor to five (5) years.

A statement further stated that the Bank has also reduced total up-front fees and introduced a waiver on early settlement fees for top-ups.

“This follows a similar move last year when the Bank reduced its interest rate from 26 per cent to 24 per cent per annum,” the statement said, adding that “Over the past year, GCB Bank has undertaken various initiatives to alleviate the impact of covid-19 on customers.”

The statement quotes the Bank’s Board Chairman, Mr. Jude Arthur as saying during the Bank’s 27th AGM held virtually on Friday, May 28, 2021, that the Bank engaged customers, identified those in the hardest hit sectors of the economy and supported them with concessionary rates and moratorium on principal and interest on loan facilities.