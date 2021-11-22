Ghana among countries with highest fuel prices in Africa

As of November 2021, the price of gasoline in Ghana stood at GH¢7 per litre.

For some time now, the price of gasoline in Ghana has increased by approximately 33.6 percent.

Since September 2021, fuel prices have increased in the country with Ghana maintaining a top spot on the list of African countries with very expensive fuel prices.

According to data analysed from Global Petrol Prices, an open-source platform that gathers data on the cost of different fuels across the world, Ghana is the third behind Cape Verde and Senegal having the highest fuel price.

The data is collected in over 150 countries and each data point is collected and cross-checked using multiple sources.

From August 9, 2021, to November 15, 2021, the average value for Ghana during that period was GH¢6.61 with a minimum of GH¢6.48 on September 20, 2021, and a maximum of GH¢7.03 on November 2021.

For comparison, the average price of gasoline in the world for this period is GH¢10.15.