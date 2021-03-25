Ghana has 38m MoMo accounts – BoG reveals

“The implementation of several policy measures geared toward banking the ‘unbanked’ and formalising the informal financial sector, constitutes integral parts of the overall strategy to promote an inclusive financial system in the country.

“Starting off, the bank facilitated the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) and set up a Payment Systems Strategy (2019-2024) to provide the enabling legal and regulatory environment for the orderly development of the payment ecosystem. These connect seamlessly with the country’s National Financial Inclusion Development Strategy (NFIDS) framework,” he said.