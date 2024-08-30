Ghana signs deal to build first small-scale nuclear reactor

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are a type of nuclear reactor that is smaller in size and power output compared to traditional nuclear reactors.

They are designed to be built in factories and then shipped to the site where they will be operated, allowing for easier and faster construction. However, concerns remain about whether SMRs will become commercially widespread.

Ghana believes nuclear power can help it achieve its industrial ambitions while fighting climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aleshia Duncan, deputy assistant secretary for international cooperation at the U.S. Department of Energy, “Ghana and many other African countries are pursuing nuclear energy to achieve their economic development, energy security, and decarbonization goals.

BI Africa

“It’s imperative that the United States remain a strong and engaged partner, offering technical expertise and resources to ensure the successful deployment of nuclear energy across the continent.”

The U.S. is keen on promoting clean energy technologies, especially to developing nations, as part of its broader strategy. President Joe Biden's administration sees nuclear energy as a crucial tool in the battle against climate change, as it generates power with virtually no emissions.

Nuclear power, despite its benefits, produces long-lasting nuclear waste. NuScale is currently the only company licensed to build a U.S. Small Modular Reactor (SMR), but last year it cancelled its sole U.S. project due to escalating costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other major players vying for the contract to build Ghana's nuclear plant included France's EDF and the China National Nuclear Corporation.