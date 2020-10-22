At a short ceremony which happened in Accra on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda said “once the airline is set up, it is expected to play a key role in passenger and cargo transport within the continent and between Africa and other parts of the world”.

The selection of EgyptAir as Ghana’s partner for the launch of the new home-based carrier follows a series of engagement with the senior management team of the airline over the past two weeks.

Prior to this Ethiopian Airlines was the option for the partnership for the new national airline but it was dropped due to lack of agreement over key issues such as routes, funding, tenure of the management contract among others.

Sources at the Aviation Ministry say EgyptAir offered a better deal and Ghanaians are expected to play key roles in the new entity once it is established.

EgyptAir currently operates scheduled passenger and freight services to more than 75 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.