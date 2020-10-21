The accreditation by ACI Africa makes KIA the second airport in Sub-Saharan Africa after Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius, to have successfully undergone the accreditation programme.

But for COVID-19, the accreditation certificate would have been handed to KIA at the ACI Africa’s Airport Safety Award held annually in October.

ACI Africa then took to its official Twitter page to congratulate KIA on being accredited by the Council.

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation Certificate affirms airports’ health measures in line with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations for best industry practices.

ACI Airport Health Accreditation enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritizing health and safety in a measurable, established manner and also promote recognition of professional excellence in maintaining safe hygienic facilities.