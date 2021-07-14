Ghana.gov will widen tax net – Ursula Owusu

The Ghana.gov is a centralised public sector digital payment platform. The electronic platform will also ensure the delivery of, and payment for government goods and services. It was developed by a consortium of three private sector companies.

Speaking at the launch of the platform in Accra on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Madam Owusu-Ekuful noted that smart investment in infrastructure will improve access to the latest technology, result in greater availability of affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and broader adoption of digital technologies across the entire country.

She added that some four million Ghanaians will soon be connected to voice and data telephony services in the remotest parts of the country.

According to her, government is in the process of implementing a rural connectivity project to link the unserved and underserved areas of the country within the next two years.

“It can be used on any phone, laptop or computer. And through the efforts of GIFEC, ultra-modern Community ICT Centres (or CICs) will be available in every district in the country so anybody who does not own an electronic communication device can process applications and make payments for government services at these CICs or even post offices nationwide,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the successful launch of the Ghana.gov digital platform, is a culmination of strategic steps to digitize

government sectors over the past four years.

He opined that the Ghana.gov platform is available to all citizens, residents and non