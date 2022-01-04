Ghanaians roast MTN over new increased data charges for Fibre broadband, TurboNet customers

“Y'ello Valued Customer, thank you for the opportunity to serve you. Kindly note, Fibre broadband and TurboNet bundle prices will be increased from 4th January 2022 with 90 days validity. You will enjoy a 50% bonus on every purchase you make within the first three months after the increment. Thank you for your continuous support as we strive to serve you better. #WeDey4U,” MTN’s message of notice to customers read.
Telecom giant MTN has announced an increase in the price of data bundles for its Fibre broadband and TurboNet users effective from Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
The new rates by MTN have been met with negative reactions by Ghanaians, especially on social media.
With the new development, customers are likely to pay the following for example;
Before January 4, 2022
GHC 300 = 393.58GB (Mtn Fibre broadband)
GHC 300 = 332.57GB (MTN TurboNet)
The same amount will now get you
GHC 300 = 231.08GB (MTN Fibre Broadband)
GHC 300 = 190.23GB (TurboNet)
Below are some of the negative reactions to MTN’s TurboNet and Fibre Broadband data bundle price increase. In summary majority of Ghanaians who use MTN's service think the about 75% increment is ridiculous and absurd.
"Your current price increase for turbonet and fibre broadband is ridiculous. Please amend it. 75% increase is absurd, insane and doesnt take the consumer's interest into consideration," a Twitter user by name @blacknap said.
In a related development, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GTC) has described as worrying the destruction of its underground high-speed fibre cables by road contractors.
The group noted that some road contractors willfully cut these cables without consulting them, and in some situations, the illegal activities of private citizens and assemblies in reserved road areas where some of these cables have been laid.
