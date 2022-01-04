Ghanaians roast MTN over new increased data charges for Fibre broadband, TurboNet customers

The new rates by MTN have been met with negative reactions by Ghanaians, especially on social media.

With the new development, customers are likely to pay the following for example;

Before January 4, 2022

GHC 300 = 393.58GB (Mtn Fibre broadband)

GHC 300 = 332.57GB (MTN TurboNet)

The same amount will now get you

GHC 300 = 231.08GB (MTN Fibre Broadband)

GHC 300 = 190.23GB (TurboNet)

Below are some of the negative reactions to MTN’s TurboNet and Fibre Broadband data bundle price increase. In summary majority of Ghanaians who use MTN's service think the about 75% increment is ridiculous and absurd.

"Your current price increase for turbonet and fibre broadband is ridiculous. Please amend it. 75% increase is absurd, insane and doesnt take the consumer's interest into consideration," a Twitter user by name @blacknap said.

In a related development, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GTC) has described as worrying the destruction of its underground high-speed fibre cables by road contractors.