MTN and AirtelTigo cuts down mobile money charges by 25% to support e-levy

In a statement by the Ghana Telecoms Chamber to this effect, it said the companies came to this conclusion to lessen the burden on Ghanaians.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication (GTC) in a letter dated the 15th of December 2021 and entitled, “Electronic Money Issuers Support to Customers on E-Levy”, says its members, the Mobile Money Operators; Airtel Mobile Commerce Ltd (AirtelTigo Money), Mobile Money Limited (MTN MoMo), and Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash, have followed keenly the national discussions on the e-levy policy.

“We have had extensive deliberation with government on the need to lessen the impact on our consumers”.

“We acknowledge the need to expand the tax base. However, to reduce the overall impact of the new levy on consumers, MTN and AirtelTigo have agreed to downward revision of their P2P (person to person transfer) fees by up to 25% depending on respective operator. Vodafone currently has no charges” the statement read.

The GTC release also noted that “each operator would notify their customers of the applicable revised rate when the e-levy bill is passed into law”.

“Our customers service centres would be ready to provide to customers’ assistance during the implementation of the e-levy.

“We pledge our continued support to our customers and would continue to deliver innovative products and service that would ensure the convenience of the digital financial platforms and support the national digital transformation effort” the GTC statement further said.