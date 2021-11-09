Ghanaians will continue to enjoy stable, reliable power supply during yuletide and beyond – GRIDCo

“We want to improve on our transmission capacity, and we do that because we are planning the system in such a way so that should any part of the country go off as a result of maintenance or fault, the customer should not even sense it because the remaining BSPs can come in to support,” he said.

According to him, though other energy sector projects like the Kasoa BSP, upgrade of major transmission lines between Accra and Tema and the upgrade of transmission lines in Kumasi are still ongoing and will be completed soon, government has so far worked to significantly reduce the congestion on the existing ECG feeders which will result in improved reliability of power supply to meet the growing power demand in the country.

Though the country is enjoying stable supply of electricity, these projects he explained, when completed will further lead to the reduction in technical losses along GRIDCo’s transmission system and ECG’s power distribution networks, thereby improving the financial viability of the utilities as well.