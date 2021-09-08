Ghana’s economy is one of the fastest growing in the world – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s (GIPC) Summit, dubbed ‘Spark up’, Nana Addo said his government has built a very resilient economy.

“Government, since 2017 has put in place measures to reduce the cost of doing business, improved the business environment and made the Ghanaian economy not only one of the business-friendly economies in Africa but also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”

“Indeed, the economies of many countries around the world were in a recession, having recorded negative growth as a result of the pandemic. Ghana’s economy was one of the very few that still managed to record positive GDP growth,” he said.

Despite touting Ghana’s economic growth, the President urged Ghanaians to assist in the government’s efforts to build a business-friendly economy.

“This will enable our nation to get to the stage where the exploitation of the opportunities that are available to us will help us build an optimistic, self-confident, self-reliant and prosperous nation. A Ghana Beyond Aid,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo’s comments comes after former President John Mahama criticized the government for a shambolic economic performance.

John Mahama, in an address to the NDC Professionals Forum at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana on Monday, September 6, 2021 said the Ghanaian economy is in shambles.