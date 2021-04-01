Gideon Boako writes on Ghana’s novel zero coupon bond

How does this benefit Ghana?
Ghana’s existing domestic bonds attract an average interest rate of about 19% (make it 20% for ease of analysis). So here, Ghana issues a 20% discounted zero-coupon foreign bond at $500 million and receives $400 million. If the $400 million is converted to Cedis, say at a cedi-dollar exchange rate of 6, that is equivalent to approximately GHc2.4 billion.
This can be used to retire existing domestic bonds, which currently pay an interest of 20%. This will save Ghana GHc480 million Cedis in interest savings a year {that is 20% multiplied by GHc2.4 billion).
Multiplying the GHc480 million a year by four years gives GHc1.92 billion (the equivalent of $320 million) in savings over the four years. If we deduct the $100 million we pre-paid upfront on the zero-coupon from the $320 million, we get our net savings which come to $220 million in savings over the four years.
Actual computations from the 2021 Zero-coupon bonds.
- Ghana issued the zero-coupon bond for $525 million and received a discounted value of $409.5 million. Meaning the discounted value forgone for Ghana is $115.5 million.
- Converting the $409.5 million to cedis at the prevailing cedi/dollar exchange rate of 5.71 gives GHc2.338 billion.
- Existing local bonds for which we will use the zero-coupon bond proceeds to finance, attract an average interest rate of 18.3% (0.183).
- Multiplying 0.183 by 2.338 by 4 (years) gives GHc1.712 billion.
- Converting the GHc1.712 billion to dollars gives $299.7million
- Now, if you subtract the discounted $115.5 million from the $299.6 million, Ghana is making a net savings of $184.2 million, the equivalent of GHc1.1 billion
- Thus, based on what Ghana will use the zero-coupon bond for (financing existing expensive local bonds), Ghana will make savings of $184.2 million (GHc1.1 billion).