Gideon Boako writes on Ghana’s novel zero coupon bond

Assuming Ghana issues a $500 million zero-coupon bond at a discounted rate of 20% ($100 million), Ghana will receive $400 million in cash today but pay back $500 million when the bond matures in four years. However, in the interim, Ghana will not pay any interest over the four (4) years. This bond structure means the government can use the money it would have used in making interest payments over the next four (4) years for other productive opportunities. In the case of Ghana for this bond, the government has the intention of using the proceeds to refinance more expensive domestic debt, which attracts an average of 19% interest rate. So Ghana is borrowing at no interest and using the proceeds to pay existing debt with higher/expensive interest rates.