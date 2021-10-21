Google to integrate Ghana’s GPS into its map system - Bawumia

He made the disclosure at the opening of the YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Accra.

Addressing the youth, the Vice President opined that government is using technology to solve many of the challenges facing the country.

“We have engaged google since last year and we have now obtained the agreement because they have to go through technical processes to evaluate our GPS digital system and so by the end of this year, goggle have agreed to allow us to integrate our digital address system into google maps. So people can use them here in Ghana,'' he said.

“We moved from there to address the problem of the fact that so many people, including a lot of the youth, don't have bank accounts and therefore are excluded from the financial system” he added.

The 2021 edition of the Youth Connekt Africa Summit is themed: “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for Post COVID Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities”.