GotvGhana introduces Gotv Supa+ package affordable for all

Connect, subscribe and upgrade to GOtv Supa+ to watch all the Premier League, La Liga games as the new football season kicks off!

With the new football season around the corner, GOtv is excited to announce the introduction of GOtv Supa+, a tailored package that will seedie-hard fans watch Pep Guardiola and Manchester City pull out all stops to defend their Premier League title on your Home of Sport, SuperSport.

With the exciting transfer season currently underway ahead of the Premier League kick-o& next month, GOtv subscribers have a superb opportunity to connect, subscribe and upgrade to catch the best of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s new midfield sensation DeclanRice and Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford as they go head-to-head for top honours in the most watched league in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

With access to over 70 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action and indulge in a variety of sports on dedicated channels.

But that’s not all! GOtv Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood. Subscribers get to enjoy entertaining stories on channels like M-Net Movies, Studio Universal,and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming.

Dive intoyour favourite shows on E! Entertainment, indulge in animated adventureson Cartoon Network, and explore the wonders of our planet with National Geographic. GOtv Supa+ is your Home of Entertainment, o&ering a gateway to a personal, special, and unforgettable television experience.

Additionally, GOtv Supa+ provides a diverse selection of local and international entertainment channels, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s taste.

ADVERTISEMENT