Government expected to bag GHS100.5bn in 2022 – Finance Minister

He said: “Domestic revenue is estimated at GHS99.5 billion and representing an annual growth of 44 per cent over the projected outturn of 2021”.

“The increase in domestic revenue by 44 per cent”, he noted, “is as a result of the impact of a major progressive tax policy complemented by improvement in tax compliance and reforms in revenue administration that we have outlined in the budget”.

Mr Ofori-Atta also observed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, not a single public sector worker was laid off.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Ofori-Atta also indicated that the 3 per cent VAT (flat rate) on the supply of goods by wholesalers and retailers which was introduced in 2017, will now be limited to only retailers explaining that all other supply of goods and services will attract the standard rate.