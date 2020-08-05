The payment is expected to continue till August 13, with some customers in Berekum and Nkoranza also set to be paid.

3news reports that a list indicating the payments has GCB Bank’s main branch at Sunyani as the recipient bank for onward transfer to branches in the other cities.

The report further states that over 300 customers of the defunct DKM Diamond Microfinance Limited are listed as persons to be paid within the aforementioned period.

This comes after government claimed that 90 per cent of the customers have been paid since the Akufo-Addo administration assumed office.

Meanwhile, ex-President Mahama has also promised to pay customers whose funds are locked up with defunct financial institutions.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, he said all customers will be settled within the first year of his re-election into office.

“I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others,” Mahama said.

“I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise,” he added.