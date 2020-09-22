It’ll be a big lie if anybody says unemployment is not a big deal in Ghana, but it’s also true that many are learning how to make money online in Ghana– legit money!

The number of unemployed persons in the country is staggering, but we cannot continue to let our skills and talents go waste.

Maybe you haven’t looked closely, but the internet has space for everyone to monetise whichever talent they have.

How to make money online in Ghana

That’s why it’s time to learn how to make money online in Ghana. There are many legit jobs you can do online, which will make you some good money.

Here’s how to make money online in Ghana:

YouTube/ vlogging

By now you should know that many people are making a lot of money from YouTube. The video-sharing site offers a platform where you can make good money.

Just like blogging, vlogging entails creating video content. And with a certain minimum subscribers on your YouTube channel, it can be monetised.

As your blog grows, your viewership also increases and you will be smiling happily to the bank.

Freelance online writer

Freelance writers are currently in high demand and the good thing is, most often, you can work from a virtual space.

Provided you can come up with interesting content and news articles, you can sit in the comfort of your home and freelance your work to interested media outlets and magazines.

This is a great way to make money online, but you have to be creative and have the writing talent.

Social media manager

Social media management has become big business and fortunately, it can be done from the comfort of your home.

Whether it is marketing a product or helping an organisation grow its social media presence, all you need is the right content and you are good to go.

Being a social media manager requires a lot of effort, but if you’re committed and competent, then a company might just hire you to manage its business and you would make some money.

E-commerce

Another great way to make money online is to start an E-commerce website or store. You can engage in physical selling from your website or just focus on drop shipping.

Don’t try to do all things like Amazon, eBay or even Tonaton. Rather, develop a niche and it could be your jackpot to making money online.

Reviews and surveys

One job avenue which people usually neglect is reviews and surveys. There are a lot of websites that are ready to offer people money just to review some products.

Numerous other portals are also looking for people to engage in online research and online surveys.

If you are well vested in these fields, don’t sit idle. Widen your scope and you could be making thousands of cedis from reviews and surveys.