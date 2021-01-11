Reports over the weekend suggested that the outspoken AG will resume work from 167-day leave on Monday, January 11, 2021.

But in a swift response to the rumour, Mr. Domelevo dismissed the claims and stated that he will resume work on March 3, 2021.

“Please ignore the news circulating that I will be resuming work tomorrow, 11 January 2021. The 167 working days leave ends on 2nd March and I will resume work on the 3rd. Thanks,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on June 29, 2020, directed the Auditor-General to take his accumulated leave.

The Director of Communications at the Jubilee House in the statement said Mr. Domelevo is expected to begin the leave on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

“The President’s decision to direct Mr. Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.

“According to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer,” the statement added.

The President’s decision received massive backlash from the public, with some CSOs calling the government to rescind its decision.

Meanwhile, Mr. Domelevo also suggested that the action and some utterances by ministers of the President indicate that his work is embarrassing the NPP government, hence the decision to force him to go on leave.