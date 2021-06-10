Inflation falls to 7.5% in May 2021

Month-on-month inflation between April and May 2021 was 0.8% which is 0.7 percentage point lower than what was recorded in April.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Business News & Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The national year-on-year inflation rate was 7.5% in May 2021, which is one percentage point lower than the 8.5% recorded in April 2021, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.
Month-on-month inflation between April and May 2021 was 0.8% which is 0.7 percentage point lower than what was recorded in April.
’Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas’ (19.9% down from 25.0% last month) recorded the highest inflation.
One year ago, in May 2020 the GSS said it observed a peak in inflation (11.3%) but because such a peak did not occur this year, year-on-year inflation is relatively low this month.
At the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 2.6% in Western Region to 12.3% in Greater Accra Region.
Upper West Region recorded the highest month-on-month inflation of 4.3%.
Three regions saw a stark decline in Food inflation as compared to last month.
Western Region went from 6.5% to 0.4%, Eastern from 8.2% to 4.3%, and Ashanti from 9.8% to 5.9%.
On the other hand, Volta Region saw an increase in Food Inflation that is 5.6% to 9.8%.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh