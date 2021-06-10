Inflation falls to 7.5% in May 2021

’Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas’ (19.9% down from 25.0% last month) recorded the highest inflation.

One year ago, in May 2020 the GSS said it observed a peak in inflation (11.3%) but because such a peak did not occur this year, year-on-year inflation is relatively low this month.

At the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 2.6% in Western Region to 12.3% in Greater Accra Region.

Upper West Region recorded the highest month-on-month inflation of 4.3%.

Three regions saw a stark decline in Food inflation as compared to last month.

Western Region went from 6.5% to 0.4%, Eastern from 8.2% to 4.3%, and Ashanti from 9.8% to 5.9%.