Inflation for May pegegd at 23.1%; drops from 25% - GSS

Conversely, non-food inflation experienced a slight increase, rising to 23.6% in May from 23.5% in April.

Inflation for locally produced items and imported items also decreased to 24.7% and 19.6%, respectively.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, highlighted the importance of addressing transportation costs, which saw a month-on-month inflation rate of 10.5%, compared to the overall month-on-month rate of 3.2%.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Professor Annim emphasised that policymakers should shift their focus from food inflation to transportation, given its broader impact on other sectors.

“In this case, what I want the media and policymakers to engage is not food inflation but transport, where we are seeing month-on-month transport inflation of 10.5% when overall month-on-month is 3.2%. We all appreciate how transport affects other items in the basket for competition," Professor Annim stated.

He urged for strategies to slow down the consistent but gradual increases in food prices, aiming for potential reductions in the future.