Ghana's consumer price inflation for April drops to 8.5%

The Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim said food inflation in the greater Accra region has significantly reduced as the impacts of COVID-19 begin to teeter off.

He said "April 2021 inflation was 8.5%. This shows that the effect of price hikes recorded at the onset of COVID-19 was waning and inflation almost at the pre-covid rates.

The food inflation for April dropped to 6.5% from 10.8 % in March, while the non-food inflation inched up from 10.2 percent to 10.0 percent in March.

He revealed that food inflation was decreasing in its contribution to total inflation to 33.8%, the lowest contribution observed since the Consumer Price Index basket was rebased in 2018.

He stated that fruits and nuts recorded a negative month-on-month inflation rate of 0.4% with water and cocoa drinks recording no change in month-on-month inflation, with vegetables recording the highest inflation rate of 6.4%.