Insurance companies in Ghana: The best packages from Prudential Life Insurance

Insurance packages in Ghana are designed to offer peace of mind and financial security, ensuring that individuals and organizations can confidently pursue their dreams and aspirations without fear of unexpected setbacks.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is one of the insurance companies in Ghana making sure their packages help Ghanaians get the most of life.

The increased competition in insurance business has birthed innovative products, and a growing awareness among citizens about the importance of insurance coverage. From life insurance to property protection, health coverage to travel risk management, here are some of the best Prudential Life Insurance Ghana packages.

Prudent Life Plan

A term life insurance that provides maximum protection till the attainment of age 70. This product provides 100% return of premiums, allowing term life insurance policyholders to recover all of their premiums paid over the life of the policy.

Pru Wealth Plan

An endowment policy that provides death and total permanent disability (TPD) benefit, an annual family income benefit on death, a maturity benefit and a free extra cover up to five years until the attainment of age 65.

Ultimate Educational Support Plan

The Ultimate Educational Support Plan is a savings product designed to meet future educational needs. It allows you to save for the future financial obligations of your dependents.

Dignity Farewell Plan

This product seeks to ease the burden of finding service providers when organizing funerals for your deceased loved ones. Prudential will collaborate with a funeral home to offer the services stated in the policy.

Prudential Travel Insurance Plan

The Prudential Travel insurance plan provides insurance for losses incurred during your travel from your country of residence or citizenship.

Mekakrawa

This policy insures the subscriber and one dependent against the loss of life due to natural and accidental death. In addition, the subscriber only is also covered against total permanent disability and four major critical illnesses.

Aside from the individual insurance plans, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana also has innovative packages for groups.

Group Life Insurance Plan

Group Life Insurance assures employees that in the unlikely event of death, disability or critical illness, a multiple of their annual salary will be provided to their beneﬁciaries as a replacement income.

Group Farewell Plan

This policy provides ﬁnancial relief to associations when unexpected life events occur. It fulfils the association’s obligations to its members by ensuring there are funds available to support them during unforeseen life events.

Group Funeral Insurance Plan

The Group Funeral Insurance policy assures members and their dependents that in the unlikely event of death, an agreed amount will be paid to support funeral expenses.

Group Embedded Schemes

These are tailored policies designed in collaboration with institutions to meet very specific life insurance needs as well as promote the institution’s traditional products.

Education Continuity Assurance

This is a life insurance policy that provides a total peace of mind to both parents and educationalists in Ghana. In the unlikely event of the death of a parent, an agreed amount will be paid to support the child’s education for a period of time.

Payment Protection Plan

This plan pays out the outstanding loan balance in the unlikely event of death and other insured events. Loans that can be covered under this plan include mortgages, personal loans, SME loans, microﬁnance loans, car loans, etc.

For more information on Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, reach out via email customerservice@prumail.com.gh or follow the link HERE.