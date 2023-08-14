African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

This surge, although impressive, underscores the continued challenges faced by the region's airlines, as their global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1%.

The resilience of the African aviation industry becomes even more evident when juxtaposed against a unique setback.

While global trends witnessed a rise in international load factors, Africa experienced a dip of 5.1% in June. Europe, on the other hand, continued to dominate the global passenger share with an unyielding 30.8%, while North America followed closely at 28.8%.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), applauded the surge in demand during the vibrant summer season.

However, he emphasised a critical hurdle: supply chain challenges. Delays in aircraft deliveries and shortages of essential spare parts have hindered airlines from fully capitalising on the burgeoning demand.

As Africa's airlines navigate the intricacies of recovery, their potential for growth remains palpable.

The path ahead involves a delicate equilibrium between soaring passenger enthusiasm and the need to address the complexities of the supply chain.

This juncture presents an opportunity for the region's aviation industry to not only bounce back but to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.