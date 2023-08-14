ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

African Airlines defy odds with 34.7% surge, yet global share remains modest

Victor Oluwole
Best Airlines in Africa 2019 (Aviators Africa)
Best Airlines in Africa 2019 (Aviators Africa)
  • African airlines are displaying remarkable resilience, achieving a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year.
  • However, their global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1%.
  • Challenges in the supply chain, including aircraft delivery delays and spare part shortages, hinder airlines from fully capitalising on the rising demand.

In a striking display of resilience, Africa's aviation sector has defied expectations by achieving a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year.

Recommended articles

This surge, although impressive, underscores the continued challenges faced by the region's airlines, as their global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1%.

The resilience of the African aviation industry becomes even more evident when juxtaposed against a unique setback.

While global trends witnessed a rise in international load factors, Africa experienced a dip of 5.1% in June. Europe, on the other hand, continued to dominate the global passenger share with an unyielding 30.8%, while North America followed closely at 28.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), applauded the surge in demand during the vibrant summer season.

However, he emphasised a critical hurdle: supply chain challenges. Delays in aircraft deliveries and shortages of essential spare parts have hindered airlines from fully capitalising on the burgeoning demand.

As Africa's airlines navigate the intricacies of recovery, their potential for growth remains palpable.

The path ahead involves a delicate equilibrium between soaring passenger enthusiasm and the need to address the complexities of the supply chain.

This juncture presents an opportunity for the region's aviation industry to not only bounce back but to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mastercard ventures into African fintech with $5.2bn MTN stake

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Top 5 happiest cities in Africa

The 5 happiest cities in Africa in 2023

Dar es Salaam

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenyan shilling suffers one of its steepest declines in history