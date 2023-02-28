African businesses seem to prefer trading with non-African nations over intercontinental trades

African traders are taking advantage of favorable import tariffs provided by the US, Canada, EU, and Japan (the "Quad nations") under different preferential trade agreements (PTAs), which has led to significant exports to these quad nations.

This information is according to findings by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) which showed that enterprises are not fully utilizing comparable advantages under local regional economic communities.

Because of this, commerce between the regional blocs has trailed substantially behind transactions with the Quad nations. For instance, exports to the EU, US, Japan, and Canada in 2018 were worth $25.6 billion, compared to $9.3 billion in trade amongst Comesa member states.

During the same period of exports to the Quad, nations sat at 77.3% while interregional exports came in at 60.8% Uganda and Burundi are two examples of nations that reported exceptionally low levels of PTA usage while utilizing cross-border free trade agreements.

To put Burundi’s trade in context, the country transported products worth $44.8 million to the Quad nations in 2018, getting import tax exemptions on $2 million worth of items out of the $2.2 million total covered by PTAs.

Yet, over the same time period, Burundian traders only used 17.3% of the Comesa-provided duty exemptions for export to member nations and 77.5% of the EAC-provided duty waivers.

Businesses in Uganda received 96.9% of the exemptions granted by the Quad nations, compared to only 17.1% under Comesa and 74.7% under the EAC.

UNCTAD claims that the "complex and strict" laws of the origin, which hinder local enterprises from benefiting from the trade favors stipulated by regional treaties, are the main cause of this. Rules of origin are the standards that decide whether products coming from a certain nation are eligible for an import duty exemption or will be subject to a lower tax rate under a specific trade agreement.

“The rules of origin can be complex to comply with, especially for products made using materials from different countries through global value chains, and can make it difficult for products to qualify for trade preferences,” UNCTAD said in a statement.

“This complexity can hinder African businesses from benefiting from preferential trade agreements that the continent’s governments have increasingly signed to increase intra-African trade.” the organization added.