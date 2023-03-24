ADVERTISEMENT
Discover Africa's best tourist attractions and beach destinations of 2023

Victor Oluwole
The Pyramids of Giza [Travel with a pen]
  • The World Travel Awards 2023 programme has highlighted some of Africa's most exciting and beautiful tourist attractions and beach destinations.
  • From the Pyramids of Giza to Nungwi Beach in Tanzania, these destinations showcase the continent's rich history, culture, and natural beauty.
  • Whether you're a nature lover, history buff, or beach bum, there is something for everyone in Africa.

Africa is a continent of diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures, and unique attractions, making it a popular destination for tourists from around the world. The World Travel Awards 2023 programme has highlighted some of the best tourist attractions and beach destinations in Africa, showcasing the beauty and allure of the continent. In this article, we will explore the nominees for Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction and Africa's Leading Beach Destination.

The nominees for Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 are a mix of natural wonders, historical sites, and cultural landmarks. They include:

Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway, South Africa: A scenic cable car ride offering stunning views of the Hartebeespoort Dam and Magaliesberg mountains.

Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway, South Africa
Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway, South Africa BI Africa

Lake Malawi: One of the largest and most biodiverse freshwater lakes in the world, home to unique fish species and surrounded by picturesque beaches and resorts.

Lake Malawi, Malawi
Lake Malawi, Malawi (Siyabona Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania: The highest peak in Africa, offering an unforgettable trekking experience for adventurous travellers.

Mount Kilimanjaro Tanzania
Mount Kilimanjaro Tanzania Mount Kilimanjaro Tanzania BI Africa
Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania: A UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the famous Ngorongoro Crater, known for its abundant wildlife and stunning natural beauty.

Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge in Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania
Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge in Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania TripAdvisor

Okavango Delta, Botswana: A unique ecosystem of wetlands and channels, home to a vast array of wildlife including elephants, lions, and hippos.

Zebras run across the Okavango Delta in Botswana
Zebras run across the Okavango Delta in Botswana Zebras run across the Okavango Delta in Botswana BI Africa

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt: One of the world's most iconic landmarks, consisting of three pyramids and the Sphinx, dating back to over 4,500 years ago.

Tourists take souvenir pictures in front of the Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara outside Cairo.
Tourists take souvenir pictures in front of the Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara outside Cairo. Oliver Weiken/Picture Alliance / Getty

Robben Island, South Africa: A symbol of South Africa's struggle against apartheid, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years. Today, it is a museum and a reminder of the country's past and the triumph of human spirit.

Robben Island, South Africa
Robben Island, South Africa BI Africa

Table Mountain, South Africa: An iconic landmark in Cape Town, offering panoramic views of the city and the Atlantic Ocean.

Table Mountain, South Africa
Table Mountain, South Africa BI Africa
V&A Waterfront, South Africa: A bustling shopping and entertainment hub in Cape Town, offering a variety of restaurants, shops, and attractions.

V&A Waterfront
V&A Waterfront BI Africa

Each of these attractions has its own unique charm and draws visitors for different reasons. For example, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain and a popular challenge for hikers and climbers. The Pyramids of Giza are a testament to ancient Egyptian civilization and a must-see for history buffs. Table Mountain in South Africa offers stunning views of Cape Town and is a favourite spot for nature lovers.

The nominees for Africa's Leading Beach Destination 2023 are equally diverse, with destinations across the continent vying for the top spot. They include:

Bazaruto, Mozambique: A group of stunning islands surrounded by crystal clear waters and vibrant coral reefs, perfect for snorkelling and diving.

Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort and Spa, Mozambique. (Holiday in Mozambique)
Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort and Spa, Mozambique. (Holiday in Mozambique) Pulse Live Kenya

Cape Maclear, Malawi: A picturesque village on the shores of Lake Malawi, known for its laid-back vibe and stunning sunsets.

Cape Maclear, Malawi
Cape Maclear, Malawi BI Africa

Cape Town, South Africa: A cosmopolitan city surrounded by natural beauty, offering a wide range of attractions including beaches, museums, and restaurants.

Cape Town Beach, South Africa
Cape Town Beach, South Africa BI Africa

Dakhla, Morocco: A growing destination for kitesurfers and water sports enthusiasts, with miles of sandy beaches and warm waters.

Dakhla Beach, Morocco
Dakhla Beach, Morocco BI Africa

Diani Beach, Kenya: A long stretch of white sand beach on the Indian Ocean, surrounded by lush forests and offering a variety of water activities.

Diani Beach, Kenya
Diani Beach, Kenya ece-auto-gen
Nungwi Beach, Tanzania: A popular beach destination on the island of Zanzibar, known for its clear waters and vibrant nightlife.

Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
Nungwi Beach, Tanzania BI Africa

Plettenberg Bay in South Africa is a beautiful coastal town with pristine beaches, offering visitors a chance to relax in a picturesque setting with crystal clear waters, golden sands and breathtaking views.

Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
Plettenberg Bay, South Africa BI Africa

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: A popular resort town on the Red Sea, known for its beautiful beaches and world-class diving and snorkelling opportunities.

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt ece-auto-gen

Zanzibar, a beach destination in Tanzania, is renowned for its stunning turquoise waters, powdery white sandy beaches and coral reefs. It is a great spot for swimming, snorkelling and diving, and visitors can also explore the local culture in the old town of Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On a walk on a beach in Zanzibar, Melinda told TED in an interview, the couple started to talk about how they might use their fortune to help others.
On a walk on a beach in Zanzibar, Melinda told TED in an interview, the couple "started to talk about" how they might use their fortune to help others. Source: TED, Business Insider Business Insider USA

These destinations offer a range of activities, from water sports to relaxing on the beach. Diani Beach in Kenya is known for its pristine sand and clear waters, while Bazaruto in Mozambique is home to a marine reserve with a diverse array of sea life. Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt is a hub for scuba diving and snorkelling, while Cape Town in South Africa boasts scenic beaches and a bustling waterfront.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
