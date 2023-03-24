Discover Africa's best tourist attractions and beach destinations of 2023

Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 Nominees

The nominees for Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 are a mix of natural wonders, historical sites, and cultural landmarks. They include:

Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway, South Africa: A scenic cable car ride offering stunning views of the Hartebeespoort Dam and Magaliesberg mountains.

Lake Malawi: One of the largest and most biodiverse freshwater lakes in the world, home to unique fish species and surrounded by picturesque beaches and resorts.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania: The highest peak in Africa, offering an unforgettable trekking experience for adventurous travellers.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania: A UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the famous Ngorongoro Crater, known for its abundant wildlife and stunning natural beauty.

Okavango Delta, Botswana: A unique ecosystem of wetlands and channels, home to a vast array of wildlife including elephants, lions, and hippos.

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt: One of the world's most iconic landmarks, consisting of three pyramids and the Sphinx, dating back to over 4,500 years ago.

Robben Island, South Africa: A symbol of South Africa's struggle against apartheid, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years. Today, it is a museum and a reminder of the country's past and the triumph of human spirit.

Table Mountain, South Africa: An iconic landmark in Cape Town, offering panoramic views of the city and the Atlantic Ocean.

V&A Waterfront, South Africa: A bustling shopping and entertainment hub in Cape Town, offering a variety of restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Each of these attractions has its own unique charm and draws visitors for different reasons. For example, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain and a popular challenge for hikers and climbers. The Pyramids of Giza are a testament to ancient Egyptian civilization and a must-see for history buffs. Table Mountain in South Africa offers stunning views of Cape Town and is a favourite spot for nature lovers.

Africa's Leading Beach Destination 2023 Nominees

The nominees for Africa's Leading Beach Destination 2023 are equally diverse, with destinations across the continent vying for the top spot. They include:

Bazaruto, Mozambique: A group of stunning islands surrounded by crystal clear waters and vibrant coral reefs, perfect for snorkelling and diving.

Cape Maclear, Malawi: A picturesque village on the shores of Lake Malawi, known for its laid-back vibe and stunning sunsets.

Cape Town, South Africa: A cosmopolitan city surrounded by natural beauty, offering a wide range of attractions including beaches, museums, and restaurants.

Dakhla, Morocco: A growing destination for kitesurfers and water sports enthusiasts, with miles of sandy beaches and warm waters.

Diani Beach, Kenya: A long stretch of white sand beach on the Indian Ocean, surrounded by lush forests and offering a variety of water activities.

Nungwi Beach, Tanzania: A popular beach destination on the island of Zanzibar, known for its clear waters and vibrant nightlife.

Plettenberg Bay in South Africa is a beautiful coastal town with pristine beaches, offering visitors a chance to relax in a picturesque setting with crystal clear waters, golden sands and breathtaking views.

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: A popular resort town on the Red Sea, known for its beautiful beaches and world-class diving and snorkelling opportunities.

Zanzibar, a beach destination in Tanzania, is renowned for its stunning turquoise waters, powdery white sandy beaches and coral reefs. It is a great spot for swimming, snorkelling and diving, and visitors can also explore the local culture in the old town of Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

