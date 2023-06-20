Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

ADVERTISEMENT
Chinedu Okafor
  • African Development Bank grants $485,000 for a solar electricity project in Namibia, benefiting 50,000 homes in Windhoek. 
  • "Informal Settlement Renewable Electrification and Upgrading Program" to directly assist nearly 200,000 people in Windhoek lacking access to power. 
  • Solar energy initiative in Windhoek's underserved communities aims to unlock economic potential and improve residents' quality of life.

A grant of $485,000 from the Urban and Municipal Development Fund (UMDF) of the African Development Bank has been awarded for a solar electricity project in Namibia that would power about 50,000 homes in the capital.

In Windhoek, where 20% of the population lacks access to power, the "Informal Settlement Renewable Electrification and Upgrading Program" would directly assist almost 200,000 people.

The Urban and Municipal Development Fund supports national socioeconomic development and poverty reduction by assisting governments with investments in sustainable urban development for more climate-resilient, resilient, livable, and productive cities.

The emergence of informal settlements, which are marked by non-electrified areas and undeveloped economic activity and significantly impair people's quality of life, is one effect of Windhoek's fast and unchecked urbanization.

The Windhoek Municipal Council sought assistance from the Fund to improve services in its underserved communities, which is a top priority in the city's Strategic Plan. The economic potential of informal settlements may be unlocked and the quality of life for the residents can be greatly enhanced by installing power in these locations.

With the creation of the document outlining the project's three primary components' feasibility and tendering, it is anticipated that it will begin this year:

  • The installation of 60 MW Solar PV and related batteries
  • The development of an overall structural plan for the rehabilitation of the informal settlements, involving a participatory process to identify and prioritize investment opportunities unlocked by electrification, e.g., water, roads and mobility, green areas, market opportunities
  • Institutional support to the Municipal Council of Windhoek. This will involve reviewing existing rules and regulations and legal support to accelerate its green plans and electrification goals.

It is anticipated that the availability of electricity services will have a significant socioeconomic impact, supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses as well as household activities, as seen in nearby electrified communities. Additionally, the use of solar energy will lessen the GHG emissions produced by burning kerosene and firewood, lessen deforestation, and improve air quality.

Mike Salawou, the director of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, stated "the project is strongly aligned with the African Development Bank's top five priorities, in particular, to Light up and Power Africa, Improve the quality of Life for the people, and Industrialize the continent."

With the launch of this new initiative, the UMDF is diversifying the industries it supports while extending its assistance to nations in southern Africa. As part of its portfolio of more than 20 urban development projects, electrification will now be incorporated.

