Nigerian FG set to institute its National Climate Change Council, and calls for every Nigerian to play their part

As a result of the alarming effects of global warming felt all across the world, particularly in Africa, where drought and floods have intensely affected economic activities, the Nigerian FG has set plans in motion to reduce the country’s carbon footprints.

The Nigerian Federal Government recently finalized plans to institute its National Climate Change Council and its Secretariat, pursuant to the Climate Change Act 2021.

Late last year in November, the President of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Climate Change Bill into law.

The presidency recently disclosed in a statement that the reduction of carbon emission in the country is an all inclusive effort. It noted that all hands must be on deck, to transition the country to a low-carbon economy and society in line with global best practices.

The statement reads:

“The Climate Change Act 2021, signed into law by President Buhari on November 2021, provides an overarching legal framework to achieve Nigeria’s long-term climate goals. These goals include meeting Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions; among which is President Buhari’s pledge, at the COP 26, for Nigeria to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

In addition to making provision for National Climate resilience, the Act institutionalizes climate reporting, auditing, finance and funding through fiscal and other mechanisms and incentives, while also mainstreaming climate change actions into national development priorities, and imposing climate obligations, including reporting, on both public and private sector institutions.

The act thus requires a whole-of-government approach to mobilize all Nigerians to transition our country to a low-carbon economy and society. The NCCC is the implementing body charged with superintending the CCA and coordinating government and society in transitioning to a low carbon economy.

Given the existential import of its mandate, it necessarily transcends any single government ministry, department or agency. The council is thus a reflection of this. It comprises broad membership from government, organized labor, the private sector and civil society. The NCCC is supported by a secretariat that is headed by a Director General.